Andhra Pradesh

Revised dates for reopening of schools

The State government issued a G.O. on Monday revising the dates for reopening of schools under all managements to avoid a flare- up of COVID-19, like it happened in some parts of the country, including Delhi.

The modified dates according to the G.O. issued by Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar are: Class 8 November 23, Classes 6 and 7 December 14 and Classes 1 to 5 after Sankranti.

Further, in view of the winter season, the schools which are now running from 9 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. will be rescheduled from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

