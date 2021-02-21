Review panel happy with progress at Polavaram project

The Dam Designs Review Panel (DDRP) of Polavaram project reviewed the designs of the project on Saturday. The panel, which expressed satisfaction over the works, said that the project would be completed by 2022.
The team comprising Polavaram Project Authority Chief Executive Officer Chandrashekar Ayyer, Water Resources Department Secretary Shyamala Rao, Engineer-in-Chief C. Narayana Reddy, Polavaram project Superintendent Engineer Narasimha Murthy, DDRP members Y.K. Handa and Bhargava, Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) director Ch. Subbaiah, General Manager A. Satish Babu and others reviewed the designs of the project at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pandya said that work on the spillway, fixing of gates and construction of pillars are fast reaching completion. Earlier, the DDRP visited the project site and gave suggestions to the MEIL and Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) officials. They also examined the construction of guider wall which was very crucial.
