Review meeting held on health services in government hospitals

A departmental meeting was conducted on Sunday by District Medical and Health Officer O. Prabhavati Devi to discuss the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and Immunisation Programme modules underway in the district.

She said that all types of outpatient services provided at every primary health centre (PHC) under the IHIP should be documented in the designated app. The portal should record all the diagnostic tests conducted by health workers on the field, and services offered to the public as part of various health programs daily.

District Immunisation Officer Hanumantha Rao stressed on the importance of ensuring that all newborns delivered in government hospitals receive comprehensive immunisations within 24 hours, with the details uploaded on the app. The coordinator of Medical Services Sirisha and senior medical officers from the PHCs took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.