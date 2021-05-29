Andhra Pradesh

Reverse tendering saves ₹5,070 cr. to State exchequer

The government’s reverse tendering and judicial preview policy helped in saving ₹5,070 crore to the State exchequer in the last two years, according to an official release.

Reverse tendering was implemented mainly in the Water Resources, Municipal Administration, Education, Health & Family Welfare, Energy, Housing and Panchayat Raj Departments.

In the works related to the Water Resources Department alone, including the Polavaram project, nearly ₹1,825 crore was saved during the above period.

The other major savings are: ₹1,203 crore in housing projects, ₹625 crore in APMSIDC, ₹604 crore in the Panchayat Raj Department, ₹486 crore in AP-Genco and ₹326 crore in the education sector.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2021 11:11:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/reverse-tendering-saves-5070-cr-to-state-exchequer/article34678855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY