Reverse tendering saves ₹5,070 cr. to State exchequer

The government’s reverse tendering and judicial preview policy helped in saving ₹5,070 crore to the State exchequer in the last two years, according to an official release.

Reverse tendering was implemented mainly in the Water Resources, Municipal Administration, Education, Health & Family Welfare, Energy, Housing and Panchayat Raj Departments.

In the works related to the Water Resources Department alone, including the Polavaram project, nearly ₹1,825 crore was saved during the above period.

The other major savings are: ₹1,203 crore in housing projects, ₹625 crore in APMSIDC, ₹604 crore in the Panchayat Raj Department, ₹486 crore in AP-Genco and ₹326 crore in the education sector.