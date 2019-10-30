Reverse tendering led to loss of ₹7,500 crore: TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that there was no truth in the State government’s claims that the reverse tendering resulted in savings. In fact, it was a drain on the State exchequer, he said.

“It is a loss of ₹7,500 crore. We are ready to prove it,” he said, addressing the extended meeting of TDP Krishna district unit here on Tuesday.

Mr. Naidu said that the State government’s decisions such as review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and diversion of the Godavari water to Srisailam had been proved to be blunders. The court did not agree to the review of PPAs. The government was not in a mood to listen when the TDP tried to say that diversion of the Godavari water through Telangana was detrimental to the interests of the State. “Now, it is going back and following the same model suggested by the TDP,” he pointed out.

‘Workers neglected’

Referring to sand supply, Mr. Naidu said that the scarcity had hit the construction workers hard. They were committing suicides but the government was showing no concern for them. The State government had literally stopped all projects, including the Capital city, he added.

TDP Krishna district president Batchula Arjunudu, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), and others spoke.