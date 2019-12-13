Reverse tendering helped A.P. govt. save ₹1,400 crore: Minister

The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday saw exchange of heated arguments as the YSRCP and TDP MLAs traded charges over corruption.

TDP MLA Rama Naidu began accusing the YSRCP government of indulging in corruption in the reverse tendering process and favouring a contractor in awarding the tender for Polavaram project.

Soon, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav launched a counter-attack, claiming that the government had saved ₹1,400 crore owing to the reverse tendering of various projects, including Polavaram.

Judicial preview

“Firms which had quoted 4 % excess of the tender value during the tenure of TDP government, have taken part in the reverse tendering in Polavaram project and quoted 10% less than the tender value. We have saved ₹105 crore in housing projects, ₹67 crore in Veligonda project. Our government has started a judicial preview system before awarding tenders in excess of ₹100 crore to ensure transparency,’’ said Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav.

A dig at TDP

Launching a broadside, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu alleged that corruption was it its peak during the tenure of TDP government. Citing a study, he claimed that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in corruption. “The TDP government had awarded contract to a firm which quoted ₹42 crore to lay a single km of road. Corruption had pervaded all institutions starting from the Janmabhoomi Committees. The Chief Minister is committed to root out corruption and within six months of assuming the office, he has started reverse tendering of all projects,’’ said Mr. Rambabu.