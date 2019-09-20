Reverse tendering for ₹265-cr. Polavaram left canal work likely to begin today

The reverse tendering process for the Polavaram left canal project is expected to begin by Friday afternoon. As many as six firms have been competing in the bid.

The Andhra Pradesh government has invited tenders for package 65 of the project and the estimated cost for this package would be around ₹265 crore. The government might announce the successful bidder’s name on Saturday.

The process is targeted to be completed in 30 days in order to resume work on November 1.

According to government sources, six firms — Megha Engineering, Afcon Infra, Patel Engineering, Max Infra, RRCIIPL & WCPL consortium and MRKR & SLR consortium — have submitted bids.

The State government announced that the Navayuga Engineering Company, whose contract was pre-closed, could bid for the project. The government was contemplating whether to book cases against companies that had committed irregularities in various projects earlier.

The entire project would be completed by June 2021, and the government was firm on foolproof implementation of all the projects.