Reverification of deletions in electoral rolls will be completed by August 30, says A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

August 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that reverification of all deletions In the electoral rolls, which is under way, will be completed before August 30.

The deletions that were effected from January 6, 2022, were being verified, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a release on Wednesday.

After completion of the process, a report would be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

Mr. Meena said the exercise was being taken up to ensure purity of the electoral rolls. “The ECI is very particular about the procedures adopted during the process of preparation and maintenance of the electoral rolls, and the correctness of the outcome of the process of addition, deletion, or modification of the names in the rolls,” he said.

He said that the ECI, at a meeting in Visakhapatnam recently, had instructed that all the deletions that had been done from January 6, 2022, should be reverified.

Subsequently, a memo was issued, instructing all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Collectors to direct the Electoral Registration Officers in their jurisdiction to obtain the physical files related to all the deletions that were made since January 6, 2022 under all categories such as Demographic Similar Entries (DSEs) and Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) in the electoral rolls, death, shifting etc., and get it cross-checked.

The aim was to ascertain whether proper documents were maintained or not, and whether procedure prescribed by the Election Commission was followed.

It was also instructed that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should conduct field verification of all deletions.

The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), after cross verification of all the files / documents, would have to field verify randomly at least 1,000 such deletions, he said.

The DEOs were also directed to appoint a senior officer of the district as special officer to get verification of at least 500 deletions in each Assembly constituency as a second- level check, and that the Collector/DEO should field verify at least 100 deletions in each constituency in a random manner, Mr. Meena added.

