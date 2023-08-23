HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reverification of deletions in electoral rolls will be completed by August 30, says A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

All the deletions effected from January 6, 2022, are being cross-checked to ensure purity of the electoral rolls, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena

August 23, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that reverification of all deletions In the electoral rolls, which is under way, will be completed before August 30.

The deletions that were effected from January 6, 2022, were being verified, Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a release on Wednesday.

After completion of the process, a report would be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI), he said.

Mr. Meena said the exercise was being taken up to ensure purity of the electoral rolls. “The ECI  is very particular about the procedures adopted during the process of preparation and maintenance of the electoral rolls, and the correctness of the outcome of the process of addition, deletion, or modification of the names in the rolls,” he said.

He said that the ECI, at a meeting in Visakhapatnam recently, had instructed that all the deletions that had been done from January 6, 2022, should be reverified.

Subsequently, a memo was issued, instructing all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Collectors to direct the Electoral Registration Officers in their jurisdiction to obtain the physical files related to all the deletions that were made since January 6, 2022 under all categories such as Demographic Similar Entries (DSEs) and Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) in the electoral rolls, death, shifting etc., and get it cross-checked.

The aim was to ascertain whether proper documents were maintained or not, and whether procedure prescribed by the Election Commission was followed.

It was also instructed that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should conduct field verification of all deletions.

The  Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), after cross verification of all the files / documents, would have to field verify randomly at least 1,000 such deletions, he said.

The DEOs were also directed to appoint a senior officer of the district as special officer to get verification of at least 500 deletions in each Assembly constituency as a second- level check, and that the Collector/DEO should field verify at least 100 deletions in each constituency in a random manner, Mr. Meena added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.