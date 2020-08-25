Revenue staff seek COVID insurance

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) has urged the State government to extend the COVID insurance scheme or give an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the families of the deceased revenue employees.
In a memorandum submitted to the Principal Secretary (Revenue) on Tuesday, Boppana Venkateswarlu of the association said revenue employees were attending multifarious jobs day and night during the pandemic leaving their family members. They were coming in direct contact with patients and their family members while admitting them in isolation wards or to educating them on self-quarantine, he said.
Since April many revenue employees contracted COVID-19 and 15 to 20 tahsildars and deputy tahsildars and revenue inspectors succumbed to the virus. Some District Collectors sent reports to the government and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) for sanction of ex gratia to the bereaved families while other Collectors were not doing so citing absence of such instructions. Hence the government was requested to extend the insurance coverage to revenue employees or give an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh, he said.
He sought a separate ward in government and private hospitals for treating infected employees. Collectors should be instructed to exempt the employees aged above 50 and suffering from prolonged diseases such as diabetes, and those who had undergone major operations from COVID duties in view of their vulnerability, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath