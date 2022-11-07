Revenue staff decry J.C. Prabhakar’s ‘misbehaviour’ at Collector’s office in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh

The Tadipatri civic chief reportedly shouted at the Collector during a Spandana meeting

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
November 07, 2022 22:03 IST

Tadipatri Municipal Chairman and TDP leader J.C. Prabhakar Reddy speaking to Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and her staff during a Spandana programme, in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The staff of the Revenue Department working at the District Collector’s office here on Monday strongly protested the alleged high-handed and inappropriate behaviour of Tadipatri Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy during a Spandana programme.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy had come to Revenue Bhavan in the District Collector’s office complex on Monday morning to submit a memorandum to Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan over a complaint regarding alleged misuse of government land valued at ₹14 crore by ruling party members. 

While all district officers were at Revenue Bhavan along with the Collector and Joint Collector Kethan Garg, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy reportedly walked up to the District Collector’s table and hurled the memorandum, comprising a sheaf of papers, on her table and demanded to know why she had not taken any action on the issue, claiming that he had brought it to her notice way back in January this year.

“Everyone cannot become an IAS officer. God has given you the chance, so please serve the people,” Mr. Prabhakar Reddy told the Collector in a shrill voice, leaving everyone in the large hall stunned. He reportedly went on to address the Joint Collector, saying that he was also giving him a copy of the memorandum as ‘he had a better understanding’, and asked him to take action.

The incident did not go down well with the Revenue Department staff who sat on a protest soon after the conclusion of the Spandana programme.

