Revenue Sadassulu to solve land issues in A.P. to be held from August 16 to September 30

Ministers will formally launch the programme across the State on August 15; Collectors told to take up a comprehensive awareness campaign

Published - August 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

The government issued orders on Saturday, August 10, instructing the district Collectors to conduct ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ (revenue meetings) in the State from August 16 to September 30. The meetings will be formally launched at various places by Ministers on August 15.

R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, told The Hindu that the government intended to conduct Revenue Sadassulu with the primary objective of resolving all issues pertaining to lands at the village level.

A team of officers belonging to relevant departments would visit each revenue village and receive representations, with proper advance communication, from persons having land-related issues, especially those affected by the alleged land grabbing and Section 22A manipulation.

Monitoring mechanism

A senior IAS officer would be designated as a District Special Officer who would finalise the district schedule and monitor the process of receiving petitions, and disposal mechanism and ensure redressal at village and mandal level. All the petitions would be uploaded in a separate window created by RTGS in the Grievance Redressal portal, explained Mr. Sisodia. 

The Joint Collector is designated as the Coordinator of the meetings. The Collectors would instruct the Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars to prepare a schedule by August 13 for the conduct of the Revenue Sadassulu in each village. One full day could be allocated for large revenue villages and half day for small villages. Venues with proper access and sufficient seating capacity would be selected for holding the meetings, he said. 

Mr. Sisodia instructed the Collectors to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign using local media to inform the public about the Revenue Sadassulu. He told them to distribute pamphlets and posters in all villages and gram panchayats detailing the purpose, schedule and venue of the meetings. 

