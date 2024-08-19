Revenue, Registration Depts. must work in tandem, says Vizianagaram Collector

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar reportedly directed the Revenue and Registration department officials to maintain similar data and records concerning classification of lands. In the backdrop of Revenue Special Chief Secretary R.P. Sisodia’s recent visit and inquiry into the alleged irregularities that had taken place in the last few years, the Collector’s directive to the officials of the two key departments assumed significance.

According to sources, Mr. Sisodia identified many irregularities with regard to 22A category lands, freehold lands, double registrations, and ambiguity in the land resurvey taken up by the previous government.

Mr. Sisodia mainly focused on irregularities in registrations and alteration of revenue records in Bhogapuram and surrounding areas where the prices of lands have been skyrocketing as the construction of an international airport is going on there.

Mr. Sisodia visited the offices of the Sub-registrar and the MRO in Bhogapuram and accepted petitions directly from people. Normally, such petitions are taken by district-level officials.

Mr. Sisodia also visited Kothavalasa and Vepada mandals where hundreds of acres were reportedly grabbed. He visited various mandals of Visakhapatnam district too. Many people complained to him about double registrations and discrepancies in revenue records.

