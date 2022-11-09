Revenue officials remove fencing from disputed NACIN lands at Palasamudram

Officials removing the barbed wire fence put up by Vakkala Ramaiah Yadav in Somandepalli Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMESH SUSARLA

Revenue Department officials of the Sri Sathya Sai district, on the evening of November 8 (Tuesday), removed the barbed-wire fencing put up by a farmer Vakkala Ramaiah Yadav on his three acres of land which, according to Somandepalli Tahsildar Murali Krishna, was handed over to the APIIC in 2016.

The Revenue officials took the help of Somandepalli police and got the fencing removed and retained Mr. Ramaiah and his wife at the police station.

Mr. Krishna said that the land was handed over by the then Tahsildar in 2016 to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), which was acquired for the upcoming National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN)at Palasamudram. However, in the last three days Mr. Ramaiah had allegedly encroached on that bit of land by putting a fence, he said.

Mr. Ramaiah Yadav, on the other hand, said that he had approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the writ petition No.19960/2020, was still pending in the court. He added that the court had earlier restrained the Revenue Officials from forcefully evicting him or removing the power connection through coercive steps.

Mr. Ramaiah Yadav said that while he was given notice under L.A. Act 2013, he was not shown any alternative land or given proper compensation for the 3 acres of land.

“I refused to part with the land and continued to live on this piece of land, but the officials have been asking me to vacate the place and handover to the NACIN,” he said. He does not have any other alternative source of income and has three children to support. Allegedly, he was offered ₹5 lakh an acre, while the market value was ₹50 lakh per acre in 2016.