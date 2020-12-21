Revenue officials recover land ‘grabbed’ by MLA, ex-MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 December 2020 00:01 IST

Velagapudi says he purchased land at Rushikonda and did not encroach it

Revenue officials, in the early hours of Sunday, took possession of government lands that were allegedly grabbed by Telugu Desam Party MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and party leader and former MLA Peela Govind, at Rushikonda and Madhurawada areas in the city.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu had allegedly occupied 381 square yards of ‘gedda poramboke’ (government canal land) in Survey No. 21 at Rushikonda.

Mr. Ramakrishna Babu, however, said that he had not encroached but purchased the extent of land from someone else.

Similarly, the officials evicted encroachments on 60 acres of ‘konda poramboke’ land at Bheemannadorapalem of Anandapuram mandal valued ₹300 crore that was allegedly grabbed by the former MLA.

Caution boards were put up by the officials on the land.