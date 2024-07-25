GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revenue officials directed to ensure safety of land records after Madanapalle fire incident

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) holds emergency meeting with revenue officials from Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts, attended by their respective Collectors, RDOs and Tehsildars after crucial records in Sub-Collector’s office were damaged in a fire on Monday

Published - July 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau
Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia addressing the revenue officials of Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts at Madanapalle on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia addressing the revenue officials of Chittoor, Tirupati and Annamayya districts at Madanapalle on Thursday.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on Thursday directed officials at the district, mandal, and village levels to maintain revenue records in a ‘foolproof’ manner and ensure their complete safety.

Mr. Sisodia, who conducted inspections at the Sub-Collector’s office after crucial records were damaged in a fire incident on Monday, held an emergency meeting with revenue officials from Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts, attended by their respective Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tehsildars. The meeting took place at the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project office.

Mr. Sisodia emphasised that revenue officials at all levels should have complete knowledge of every subject under their purview. He stressed the critical role of the Revenue Department in a democracy and urged every revenue employee to pay special attention to the management of revenue records.

He instructed that records should be maintained as per government rules and regulations without any scope for manipulations and irregularities. He further highlighted the need for every application received at the Tehsildar’s office to be registered online and for revenue officials to scrutinise every detail before addressing the issues.

The discussions during the meeting covered previous registrations of Inam lands, 22(A) land issues, details of patta lands from 2020-23, conversion of agricultural lands to non-agricultural lands, dotted land issues, details of assignment lands, and other revenue parameters with division-wise officials.

Inspector-General (Stamps and Registrations) T. Saroja on Thursday inspected the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office and directed revenue officials to provide details about the land records, including the ones that were affected by the fire incident and those that remained intact. She also inquired about the availability of the records in their soft copy format.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Annamayya, Vidyasagar Naidu, is supervising the assignments of eleven special teams formed to interrogate the suspects in the fire mishap.

Meanwhile, officials inspecting the incident observed that the compound wall around the Sub-Collector’s office was of low height, which might have facilitated the perpetrators to scale the wall and enter the office where there were no CCTV cameras. They also investigated allegations that surveyors and village revenue officers attached to the dotted lands and 22-A prohibitory lands might have provided information to those involved in land grabbing in exchange for bribes.

