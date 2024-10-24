Revenue officials asked to discharge duties with integrity and honesty

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri instructed the Revenue officials to carry out their duties with integrity and quality and strive to enhance the reputation of the Revenue Department through hard work.

A review meeting was conducted on revenue matters at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam here, with Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars, Senior Assistants, Mandal Surveyors, VROs, and VRAs in Annamayya district under the guidance of Sub-Collector Meghaswaroop.

The District Collector issued directions to address 27 different aspects, including the resolution of complaints received through the Chief Minister’s office, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) office, Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), examination of freehold registrations, High Court and RTI cases, as well as matters related to land acquisition, alienation proposals, works related to canal works, and the amendment of the voter list.

The Collector emphasised that the Revenue Department serves the people and that everyone must work collaboratively to enhance performance, maintain efficiency, quality and transparency in services. He also stressed the importance of adhering to guidelines, acting by the law and striving to earn a positive reputation with the people. The aim should be to rectify any system deficiencies and move forward to garner a good name for the department.

Regarding applications received by PGRS, it was noted that out of 1,624 applications received from June to October 15, as many as 1,120 have been resolved, 464 are in progress and 40 applications have been reopened. The District Collector inquired about the reopened applications and provided instructions on addressing them effectively.

The Collector commended the examination of freehold registration lands and emphasised the timely completion of tasks related to Inam lands, conditional leases, mutation corrections, and land alienations. He sought the officials to act promptly on High Court cases, Lokayukta and National Human Rights Commission cases, ensuring that counters are filed within the prescribed period.

He informed the officials to give top priority to organising Civil Rights Day every month and instructed them to complete surveys and expedite the transfer of the VROs. The Collector also warned of potential action against those who fail to fulfil their responsibilities.