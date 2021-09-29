Revenue Inspector in ACB net

KAKINADA

29 September 2021 01:20 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a Revenue Inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe to perform an official favour, in Rampachodavaram of East Godavari district on Tuesday.

P. Veerabrahmam, working at the Rampachodavaram Tahsildar’s office, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from a petitioner who filed an application for mutation of land. The petitioner, named G. Rambabu of Rampachodavaram, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

The RI was later caught by the ACB officials while he was accepting the bribe from Mr. Rambabu at his office, according to a press release issued by ACB-Vijayawada, ACB officials registered a case and an investigation is on.