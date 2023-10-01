Revenue employees’ problems will be addressed soon, says Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

October 01, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VIJAWAWADA

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, on October 1 (Sunday), admitted that employees of the Revenue Department faced the problem of excessive workload and attributed it to the implementation of welfare schemes by the State government to benefit all sections in society.

The Minister was responding to a plea, made by the AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, to reduce the workload on the department employees.

The Minister said since the government had introduced a number of welfare schemes to uplift the marginalised communities, it was natural for the workload to increase on the Revenue employees, who have been working with diligence and dedication.

He assured that their problems would be solved at an “appropriate time”. He said since the demands made by the department employees were reasonable, he would take them to the notice of the government and extend all possible support to them.

Members of the association, led by their newly-elected office bearers, took out a rally from Lenin Center to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, where it culminated in a meeting.

Mr. Venkateswarlu demanded house sites for employees, implementation of uniform service rules to all posts in the department and the declaration of June 20 as Revenue Day’.

The association’s general secretary Chebrolu Krishna Murthy and former president K. Lakshmaiah, NTR district Collector Dilli Rao, Deputy Collectors’ Association’s State president Dharmachandra Reddy and general secretary Visweswar Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee’s (JAC) Amaravati State secretary general P. Damodara Rao and associate chairman T.V. Phani Perraju, and treasurer V.V. Muralikrishna Naidu also spoke.

