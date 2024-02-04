ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue association expresses shock over tahsildar’s murder, demands swift action

February 04, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government, apart from suitably compensating the deceased’s family, should take steps to instill confidence among the Revenue employees, says association president

G V R Subba Rao
APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu (right) and others addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Association (APRSA) on Sunday demanded swift action against the culprits responsible for the murder of Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya.

Ramanayya was killed by unidentified miscreants at his apartment at Kommadi Junction in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam, late on February 2 night.

APRSA State president Boppajju Venkateswarlu, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, urged the State government to pay ex gratia to the bereaved family, apart from providing a Group-II job to Ramanayya’s wife.

“The incident has sent shockwaves among Revenue Department employees. They are worried about the developments, and there is an immediate need to instill confidence among them. The government should take steps in that direction.  The Revenue staff have the responsibility of protecting the government lands. Such incidents would affect their morale, particularly at a time when they are likely to be transferred and posted in different districts,” Mr. Venkateswarlu added.

