GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revenue association expresses shock over tahsildar’s murder, demands swift action

The government, apart from suitably compensating the deceased’s family, should take steps to instill confidence among the Revenue employees, says association president

February 04, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu (right) and others addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu (right) and others addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Association (APRSA) on Sunday demanded swift action against the culprits responsible for the murder of Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya.

Ramanayya was killed by unidentified miscreants at his apartment at Kommadi Junction in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam, late on February 2 night.

APRSA State president Boppajju Venkateswarlu, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, urged the State government to pay ex gratia to the bereaved family, apart from providing a Group-II job to Ramanayya’s wife.

“The incident has sent shockwaves among Revenue Department employees. They are worried about the developments, and there is an immediate need to instill confidence among them. The government should take steps in that direction.  The Revenue staff have the responsibility of protecting the government lands. Such incidents would affect their morale, particularly at a time when they are likely to be transferred and posted in different districts,” Mr. Venkateswarlu added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.