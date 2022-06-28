Revenge murder plan foiled in Anantapur

The Anantapur police claimed to have foiled an alleged revenge murder plan, in which the mastermind had allegedly given a “supari” of ₹8 lakh to three persons.

Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu told mediapersons here on Monday that a 49-year-old woman, Jyothi, reportedly wanted to take the revenge for her son’s (Dhanaraj) alleged murder by one Vamsi Reddy in Srinivasa Ramanujan Institute Of Technology, a private engineering college, six years ago, and allegedly gave an advance of ₹2 lakh to Talari Nagaraju, 35, Mandala Gangadhar, 37, and A. Suresh, 38.

The three accused had allegedly planned to kill Vamsi while on his morning walk, the DSP said and added that based on credible information, the IV Town police kept a watch in the entire area and nabbed the three while they were on the motorcycle.

The three along with the woman had been arrested and produced before the court on Monday. Three sickles and the vehicle were confiscated by the police.

Murder accused held

The Anantapur police also cracked another murder that took place in Kovur Nagar in the city two days ago and arrested the accused C. Srinivasulu at a shelter home that had been closed.

Two inmates of the shelter home remained there along with a visually impaired person even after the shelter home was closed a month ago. The accused Srinivasulu and Ashok Kumar used to do some daily labour work and take shelter at the Mahatma Gandhi Shelter for the Homeless.

Ashok Kumar reportedly took ₹6,000 as a loan from Srinivasulu and allegedly refused to return when they were about to vacate the home. Angered by Ashok’s response, Srinivasulu allegedly hit him with a pestle while they were having food. The IV Town police arrested Srinivasulu and interrogated him, who revealed the entire episode.