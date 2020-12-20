Reveal lab reports on Eluru illness: JSP

JSP leaders visiting the affected colonies in Eluru on Saturday.

ELURU

20 December 2020 00:05 IST

Party alleges government failed to tackle the situation,

Leaders of Jana Sena Party demanded that the government make public the lab reports of various institutes, which conducted investigations into the mysterious illness in West Godavari district.

Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, Assembly in-charge Reddy Appalanaidu and other leaders visited Eluru on Saturday.

They visited the houses of the patients and enquired about the health condition of the persons, who were taken ill with epilepsy, seizures, convulsions, dizziness and other symptoms and underwent treatment in Eluru Government General Hospital.

Later speaking to the newsmen, Mr. Manohar said sanitation was worst in many areas in Eluru and many people were suffering with diseases due to poor hygienic conditions.

The State government had just washed hands of by constituting a High Level Committee, but failed to tackle the situation in Eluru and the neighbouring villages, the Jana Sena leader alleged.

“The government should give clarity on the reasons for the mysterious disease and take steps to prevent recurrence of the illness,” Mr. Manohar said.

Party leaders Bommidi Nayakar, V. Ramachandra Rao, G. Venkata Lakshmi, Vishali, I. Surya Rao, Kanaka Raju Suri and others were presented.