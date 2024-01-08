Revamped website on TTD temples launched

January 08, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy launched a revamped website: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in, at the Mahati Auditorium here on Monday, to give extensive publicity to the TTD temples across the country.

The revamped website provides updates on local temple history, Arjita Sevas, darshan hours, transport facilities, and other infrastructure available at over 60 TTD-managed temples and Information Centres across the country.

The portal also provided photos, videos, and other geographical details with technical support from Jio and the configurations made by the TTD’s IT department.

