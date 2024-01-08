ADVERTISEMENT

Revamped website on TTD temples launched

January 08, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The website provides updates on local temple history, Arjita Sevas, darshan hours, transport facilities, and other infrastructure available at over 60 TTD-managed temples across the country

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy launched a revamped website: ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in, at the Mahati Auditorium here on Monday, to give extensive publicity to the TTD temples across the country.

The revamped website provides updates on local temple history, Arjita Sevas, darshan hours, transport facilities, and other infrastructure available at over 60 TTD-managed temples and Information Centres across the country.

The portal also provided photos, videos, and other geographical details with technical support from Jio and the configurations made by the TTD’s IT department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US