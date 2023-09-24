ADVERTISEMENT

Revamped herbal garden opened at RSC Tirupati on its 30th anniversary

September 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Schoolchildren going around the revamped herbal garden at the Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The Regional Science Centre, Tirupati (RSC-T), under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), completed 30 years of its launch on September 24 (Sunday). Marking the occasion, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy declared open a revamped herbal garden on the premises.

Mr. Reddy also released a special postal stamp, a new science show for the students and a science quiz for the visitors on the occasion. Project Coordinator Srinivasa Nehru explained the newly introduced features to Prof. Reddy.

The RSC-T, under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), was declared open by the then President of India Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, in Tirumala, in the presence of the then Governor Krishna Kant and Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy on September 23, 1993.

