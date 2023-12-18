GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revamped Aarogyasri scheme an election-eve gimmick, says TDP

TDP MLA questions the rationale behind increasing the treatment cost limit to ₹25 lakh when elections are barely three months away

December 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP MLA D. Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, on Monday, said the revamped YSR Aarogyasri scheme was an election-eve gimmick of the ruling YSR Congress Party and questioned the rationale behind the decision to increase the treatment cost limit to ₹25 lakh when elections are barely three months away. 

In a press release, Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government owed ₹1,000 crore to the network hospitals, and as a consequence, poor people were getting deprived of treatment in corporate hospitals. 

He alleged that the poor were forced to borrow from private money lenders as the Aarogyasri scheme was beyond their reach for various reasons. 

During the TDP regime, treatments of high standards were given through the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, and reimbursements were made out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy said the government hospitals were in dire straits, but tall claims were being made about them. 

If the government was serious about improving the health care services, it should immediately release its dues to the private hospitals empanelled under the Aarogyasri scheme and take other necessary steps to mitigate the suffering of the needy. 

