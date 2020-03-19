Reuniting couples has becomea tough task: women panel chief

VIJAYAWADA

19 March 2020

‘In several cases, by the time the matter reaches us, it is too late’

“It has become tough for us to convince couples in family dispute cases and reunite them. What is worrying is petty issues are leading to separation of young couples which are showing an impact on society as well,” said Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

The commission, in association with universities and college managements, women protection cells, anti-trafficking cells, DWCRA and Mahila Mitra groups, Mahila police, Disha, NGOs and other stakeholders, was conducting awareness programmes on women rights, laws and Acts.

“On many occasions, the commission is getting cases only after the issue was addressed or taken to court or pending with the police. We are trying to settle family disputes and marital issues amicably and do justice to all concerned. My request to the couples is not to stand on prestige, lead a respectable life, share love and affection with their children and give good education for them,” Ms. Padma said.

Despite framing tough laws, complaints of domestic violence, sexual harassment, harassment at workplace and call money are flooding the commission.

“The commission has received as many as 500 petitions in the last six months, of which 102 relate to domestic violence (DV),” the Chairperson said.

Other cases we received were live-in relationship, suspicious deaths, missing, outraging of modesty, abandonment, threatening and child marriages issues, said Commission Director R. Suez.

A word of caution

“We forwarded some cases to the National Women’s Commission, related departments and some were pending at different levels. The commission is focussing on sensitsing women and students on cybercrime, online frauds and crime against women. Seminars, meetings, workshops, debates and rallies are planned in association with educational institutions and NGOs,” the Director said.

“The commission is giving counselling to women We appeal to students to be cautious while dealing with with strangers over mobile phones, mails and other social media groups. Awareness programmes with Cyber Crime and Mahila Police are planned in the next few days,” Ms. Padma told The Hindu.

Ms. Suez said the victims can submit petitions at District Women Development and Child Welfare offices in each district, DV Act, Disha Centres, Disha Mahila Police Stations and village secretariats.