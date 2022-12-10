  1. EPaper
Reunification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is impossible, says BJP leader

The idea floated by the YSR Congress Party does not make any sense, and is only aimed at deriving political mileage, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

December 10, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The idea of reunification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana floated by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is not only impossible but also does not make any sense, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that the YSRCP had pledged its support to bifurcation and written letters to the Central government about the same.

He insisted that the “sketch” behind Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s statement that his party would welcome the merger of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was to derive political mileage by making the false claim that it had opposed bifurcation.

By transforming itself into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) intended to approach the electorate in a new form, having realised that it was fast losing its grip on power, he observed.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said, whatever the regional parties might do in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, they would not be able to withstand the “Modi wave in the 2024 elections” and that the BJP turned its attention to vastly improving its tally in the southern States, duly including the Telugu States.

“Mr. Modi was not in the fray in Gujarat in the just concluded elections, but the people gave his party a blockbuster victory. When he enters the contest as a Prime Minister candidate in 2024, the BJP’s triumph will be more decisive than ever,” he asserted.

IT hub

He alleged that the IT sector had flourished in the unified State of Andhra Pradesh but it fell flat in the last eight-and-a-half years as both the TDP and YSRCP governments completely neglected it as there was no scope for commissions, which was possible in projects such as Polavaram.

“Visakhapatnam has the potential to be developed into an IT hub, but nothing is being done to realise that. In general, many projects are pending as the government is neither giving land nor contributing its share of the expenditure,” he added.

