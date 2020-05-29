Return of migrant workers fuels fear of infection

It is expected that more number of COVID-19 cases will surface in June as operation of trains will resume from the 1st of the month and people in large numbers are likely to return from the places like New Delhi and Mumbai to their native villages in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The two districts, which registered zero positive cases till three weeks ago, now witness rise in the number which went up to 27 in Vizianagaram district and 40 in Srikakulam. Almost all cases are linked to migrant workers.

Screening mechanism

At least 10,000 people are expected to come back to their native places in the first week of June with the operation of trains from different parts of the country.

“Many people are coming by their personal vehicles. There is no mechanism for their screening on the borders of States or districts. The situation is serious and it may turn worse in the month of June.” said a senior official. Special Task Force teams, which have been posted on the borders of districts and Andhra Pradesh-Odisha, are trying their best to collect data of the persons coming in cars and other vehicles.

The Police Department is requesting the government for thermal screening at the borders so that persons with COVID-19 symptoms can be sent to quarantine centers.

“Stringent lockout measures, which were implemented in March and April, are needed to be enforced again. We are waiting for the guidelines from the government as the fourth phase of lockdown will end on May 31,” he opined.

Livelihood opportunity

Senior officials of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have reportedly sent a detailed report to the government on the situation in the two districts. “Migrant workers have lost hopes on livelihood options in cities. Most of them will come back to their villages with the operation of trains in June,” said another official.