Retrospective study on herbal preparation of Anandaiah begins

A report will be submitted to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences

With the herbal preparation made by B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district for coronavirus patients triggering a controversy, Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College (SVAC) authorities has undertaken a retrospective study on its efficacy in tune with the formalities.

The study is being conducted under the supervision of SVAC Principal P. Muralikrishna and Regional Ayurvedic Research Institute (RARI), Vijayawada Assistant Director C. Muralikrishna, who will submit the findings to the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body functioning under the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

Sample size

As the herbal preparation has already been administered to many people, the retrospective study is being done, taking 500 such persons as the ‘sample size’.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 mandates that any medicinal product or formula prepared by an individual or group should have been prescribed in the 56 books incorporated in the Act.

In the case of the herbal preparation, the ingredients used are reportedly found to be harmless. However, only a study can unravel its effect, if any, on the vital organs. The ‘toxic study’ is expected to be conducted by the CCRAS.

Eyebrows were raised when Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and trust board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy announced separately that mass production and distribution of the herbal preparation through their in-house S.V. Ayurvedic Pharmacy was being contemplated, as its composition was yet to studied and its impact validated.

According to the Health Department, Mr. Anandaiah is not even a registered medical practitioner (RMP). The officials caution that Mr. Anandaiah could attract punishment under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, if he claims it to be a drug for COVID-19.