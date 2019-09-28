Retrieval of boat a challenge

Officials of various State and Central government departments are making efforts to salvage the private tourist boat that capsized in the Godavari on September 15.

The boat was reportedly caught in a whirlpool in the river near Kachuluru village, killing about 50 persons. About 26 survived and the whereabouts of 15 are not known even 13 days after the accident.

Family members of the victims and officials participating in the rescue operations suspect that some bodies might have been trapped in the AC cabins of the boat. Through Sonar technology, officials identified the boat at 210 feet depth. East Godavari officials and experts could not retrieve the vessel as the river was in spate.

Expert teams from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, marine officials from Mumbai, port personnel from Kakinada, the NDRF and SDRF and local swimmers made it clear that it was not possible to go into the water up to 200 feet and salvage the vessel manually.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose held discussions with the port, NDRF and police personnel and experts on extricating the boat, but there was no progress in the operation.

Boat at 210 feet

“Sonar camera traced the boat at about 210 to 220 feet. It is humanly not possible to reach the boat. Flood is continuing in the river owing to rainfall in the catchment areas and there are many whirlpools at the spot where the boat is located. Besides, the undercurrents are very high in the river,” said a swimmer.

An officer, who is monitoring the operation, said there was no proper base on the river bed for cranes to salvage the submerged vessel, which weighted about 30 tonnes.

“We have to take up the operation carefully. Officials are discussing on different methods to extricate the boat and retrieve the remaining bodies from it”, the officer told The Hindu.

Families in waiting

Family members of the missing people in the boat mishap expressed concern over the delay in retrieving the vessel and urged the High Court to take up the case suo motu and deliver justice to the bereaved families. They staged a protest at the Government General Hospital demanding speeding up of the operation.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties alleged that government was deliberately delaying the exercise and acting in an inhuman manner.