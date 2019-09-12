Retract statements, students urge Somisetty at TDP office

The Students’ Joint Action Committee held protests outside the district Telugu Desam Party office here on Wednesday, demanding that people’s representatives put pressure on the State government to establish the capital city and the High Court in Kurnool city.

The protesters alleged that district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu had made statements earlier which were against the development of Kurnool. They demanded that Mr. Venkateswarlu retract his statements, and handed him a memorandum.

The district president told The Hindu that he had always supported the cause of establishing the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Kurnool. Commenting on the capital city, he said that Kurnool was once the capital of A.P., and that it would be a good move if the State government decides to make Kurnool the capital.

B. Sreeramulu, convener of the committee, told The Hindu that they plan on surrounding the houses of all MLAs and MPs in the district to voice their demands. “We plan on protesting at another MLA’s house on Thursday,” Mr. Sreeramulu said.

The committee had previously held protests at the house of Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan. Moreover, they also burnt an effigy of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan after Mr. Kalyan made statements criticising the move to shift the High Court to Kurnool.

The committee includes over 10 student unions, who have all joined hands in their demand to shift the capital city as well as the High Court to Kurnool.