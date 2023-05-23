ADVERTISEMENT

Retired staff in Vizianagaram seek prompt payment of pensions

May 23, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association pensioners’ wing district president Ramachandra Panda on Tuesday urged the State government to ensure payment of pensions on the first day of every month.

In a press release, he said pensioners had been facing a lot of trouble due to the delay in the release of pension every month. The association members had been agitating over the issue, since pension was the only income source of income for them to meet medical and other expenses.

Mr. Panda also urged the government to ensure reimbursement of the medical bills of the pensioners who could not undergo treatment in hospitals as many health care institutions were not accepting the health cards issued by the government on various pretexts. The pensioners should also be given dearness allowances regularly to beat the inflation, he added.

