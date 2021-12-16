Andhra Pradesh

Retired police officer alleges election fraud

A retired Additional Superintendent of Police Peerubandi Prakasha Rao and his wife P. Madhavi on Wednesday urged the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to disqualify the election of Hymavati, MPTC of Ramavaram village of Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district, alleging that she had submitted a Scheduled Caste certificate although she was a converted Christian (BC-C category).

Addressing a press meet here, Mr. Prakasha Rao said that the returning officers had deliberately rejected the nomination papers of his wife Ms. Madhavi on March 12, 2020 although she had submitted an Adi Andhra SC caste certificate.

“The Adi-Andhra caste has been on the SC list for decades. But the returning officers rejected my wife’s nomination papers to favour her opponent Ms. Hymavati. The district administration and police department did not ensure justice for us. That is why we have approached the court which has directed the police department to register an FIR immediately,” he said.

“The senior officers caused a lot of mental agony for our family even though we only wanted to serve the people of Ramavaram,” he alleged.


