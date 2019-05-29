Retired judges to help poor litigants

Pressing the government to swiftly act on petitions in public interest, several retired Judges, government officials and veteran politicians have formed the Srikakulam Intellectual Forum.

They offer legal aid to the poor and spread awareness on laws.

Ahead of the academic year, the forum’s members, who meet twice a week, are spreading awareness on the implementation of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The forum’s president Pappala Jagannadha Rao said at least 25% of the seats in schools should be reserved for students from economically weaker sections. District officials should meet school authorities for the implementation of the Act. And the new government must implement the Act throughout the State.

Moreover, the forum’s honorary president K.Poli Naidu said it accorded priority to the reduction of air and water pollution in the district headquarters and the Chilkapalem-Pydibhimavaram industrial zone.

Systematic approach

Many villages were deprived of clean water as groundwater had been contaminated in Etcherla and surrounding areas. The government should strengthen the State Pollution Control Board and order a detailed study on the issue, he added. Additional Public Prosecutor Malli Babu and Secretary of the forum K.Srinivas Yadav said they were providing free legal aid to poor litigants.

Advocates A.Satyanarayana and Kesavara Rao said a systematic approach in the submission of petitions would force the government to act on issues.

The forum planned to expand to Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Palasa and Itchapuram. In the past, the district administration has lauded services of the forum.