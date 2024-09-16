ADVERTISEMENT

Retired IAS officer Krishnaiah takes charge as Andhra Pradesh PCB chairman

Published - September 16, 2024 02:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Krishnaiah visited the Telugu Desam Party central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, where he was felicitated by the party leaders

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Retired IAS officer P. Krishnaiah took charge as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) at its head office, in Vijayawada, on Monday (September 16, 2024.) 

On the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh for nominating him to the post.  It was the first nominated post filled by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) 

Later, Mr. Krishnaiah visited the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, where he was felicitated by the party leaders. MLC P. Ashok Babu and TDP Knowledge Center Chairman Gurajala Malyadri were among those present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US