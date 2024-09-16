GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired IAS officer Krishnaiah takes charge as Andhra Pradesh PCB chairman

Mr. Krishnaiah visited the Telugu Desam Party central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, where he was felicitated by the party leaders

Published - September 16, 2024 02:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Retired IAS officer P. Krishnaiah took charge as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) at its head office, in Vijayawada, on Monday (September 16, 2024.) 

On the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh for nominating him to the post.  It was the first nominated post filled by the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) 

Later, Mr. Krishnaiah visited the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, where he was felicitated by the party leaders. MLC P. Ashok Babu and TDP Knowledge Center Chairman Gurajala Malyadri were among those present. 

