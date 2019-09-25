Retired engineers for diverting Godavari water from Polavaram

The Retired Engineers Association, Navyandhra Pradesh, has said that Godavari water can be diverted to drought-prone areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts directly from the foreshore of the Polavaram reservoir in canals that pass through the geographic territory of Andhra Pradesh, in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The retired engineers released the eight-page letter, that includes a line diagram of the proposed diversion of Godavari water to the Krishna river to the media on Thursday.

Stating that the proposal of digging canals in Telangana territory was not “prudent” as these “canal alignments pass through (highly) drought-prone areas of the State and the chances of realisation of the planned quantities to the reservoir on Krishna are very remote”, they said that 50,300 cusecs could be lifted from the Polavaram reservoir during 120 days of flood and stored in Somasila and Bolapally reservoirs and then lifted to Velugodu and and other reservoirs.

Water from the foreshore of Polavaram reservoir could be lifted to 40 metres and put in a gravity canal that passes through the upland areas of West Godavari and Krishna Districts.

The water could be taken across the Krishna through an aqueduct upstream of Amaravati and released into the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Main Canal and sent directly to the Somasila Reservoir.

Second canal

A second canal could be run to the proposed balancing reservoir at Bollepally village with a capacity of between 150 and 200 tmcft. The water would have to be, however, lifted into the reservoir to facilitate storage beyond the flood period, the retired engineers said.

From Bollepally reservoir, water could be sent again by gravity towards Nalamalla Sagar, but it had to be lifted into the reservoir. A second canal could provide water by gravity to pump houses that would lift it to the Banakacharla Complex that was at an elevation of 252 m above mean sea level.

Water could then be supplied from the Banakacharla complex by gravity to Velgodu and Gorakallu Reservoirs. The canal to Banakacharla Complex would, however, have to go through a tunnel of 25 km under the Nallamalla forest region the retired engineers explained.

This network could further be extended to Cauvery River to supply 50 tmcft to Tamil Nadu the letter said.