Retired engineer suggests cheaper alternative for Rajoli, Joladarasi reservoirs

In 1976, the Bachawat Commission allocated 39.9 tmcft water to the K.C. Canal through the policy of Inter-Basin Transfer of Krishna waters to Pennar Basin, but due to the shortage of storage capacity of Tungabhadra Dam, the allocation made was 10.0 tmcft as regulated flows from Tungabhadra Dam and another 29.9 tmcft as the river flows from Tungabhadra river.

The commission had advised the government to construct a storage reservoir at the head reach and carryover reservoirs at suitable places to overcome bad years. Those suggestions were not implemented even 46 years later. The K.C.C. System, the main irrigation project with assured allocated waters, covers 2.65 lakh acres of ayacut in the undivided Kurnool and Y.S.R. Kadapa districts. It mainly runs in the catchment area of the Kundu river.

For the stabilisation of K.C.C. Ayacut, construction of Joladarasi and Rajoli reservoirs was proposed through GO MS no. 2444 dated 23-12-2008, which requires a huge R & R component and submergence of the vast developed irrigated area. A retired Irrigation engineer (DEE) has suggested an alternative proposal without the demerits of the earlier proposal and requiring just the same monetary budget required as for the Rajoli and Joladarasi.

Subbarayudu told The Hindu: “We can construct both new reservoirs namely Mallikarjuna Reservoir and Kadapa Avadhoota Swamy Reservoir, and can store about 14 tmcft as against the 3.75 tmcft (2.95 TMC of Rajoli and 0.8 TMC of Joladarsi) within the next two years giving partial benefits to the ayacutdars. I have sent the proposal to the Chief Minister and Secretaries in the Irrigation Department along with the engineering chiefs for their consideration.”

Speaking about the advantages of the alternative project, Mr. Subbarayudu said the land acquisition for the proposed Mallikarjuna Reservoir is about 2,600 acres compared to 11,278 acres for the Rajoli and Joladarasi Reservoirs. No village comes under submergence, hence R&R component does not arise. The area of submergence does not have any irrigation facility and the ground stratum is flakey, so the land acquisition will be easy.

For the new reservoirs, the budget requirement could go up to Rs.2400 crore along with the provision of lifts for bad rain years. “Both reservoirs are essential for the development of Rayalaseema, however, top priority can be given to Mallikarjuna Reservoir so that Kundu River flood can be controlled and waters utilised in full, with no conflict with Telangana in water sharing.