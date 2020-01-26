Andhra Pradesh

Retired police official scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Sikhamani completed the task by covering 5,895 metres

Sikhamani completed the task by covering 5,895 metres  

more-in

‘Age is not a barrier for mountaineering’

Retired Principal of Vizianagaram Police Training College Raja Sikhamani (61) scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Mr. Sikhamani completed the task by covering 5,895 metres. The mountain is considered to be the highest peak in Africa.

“We started the journey on January 21 and completed on 24th morning in spite of heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high altitude location. I am really happy for scaling the mountain, a couple of days before Republic Day,” said Mr. Sikhamani in a press release. Earlier, he had scaled the 5,642 metres of Mount Elbrus in Russia, in October, 2019. Now, he is planning to climb the 6,962-metre Aconcagua Mountain located in Mendoza province of Argentina. “My aim is spread the message that age is not a barrier for mountaineering. It develops confidence and fitness for senior citizens also,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 6:51:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/retired-cop-scales-mount-kilimanjaro/article30658155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY