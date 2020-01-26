Retired police official scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Retired Principal of Vizianagaram Police Training College Raja Sikhamani (61) scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Mr. Sikhamani completed the task by covering 5,895 metres. The mountain is considered to be the highest peak in Africa.
“We started the journey on January 21 and completed on 24th morning in spite of heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high altitude location. I am really happy for scaling the mountain, a couple of days before Republic Day,” said Mr. Sikhamani in a press release. Earlier, he had scaled the 5,642 metres of Mount Elbrus in Russia, in October, 2019. Now, he is planning to climb the 6,962-metre Aconcagua Mountain located in Mendoza province of Argentina. “My aim is spread the message that age is not a barrier for mountaineering. It develops confidence and fitness for senior citizens also,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.