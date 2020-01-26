Retired police official scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Retired Principal of Vizianagaram Police Training College Raja Sikhamani (61) scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Mr. Sikhamani completed the task by covering 5,895 metres. The mountain is considered to be the highest peak in Africa.

“We started the journey on January 21 and completed on 24th morning in spite of heavy snowfall and inclement weather in high altitude location. I am really happy for scaling the mountain, a couple of days before Republic Day,” said Mr. Sikhamani in a press release. Earlier, he had scaled the 5,642 metres of Mount Elbrus in Russia, in October, 2019. Now, he is planning to climb the 6,962-metre Aconcagua Mountain located in Mendoza province of Argentina. “My aim is spread the message that age is not a barrier for mountaineering. It develops confidence and fitness for senior citizens also,” he added.