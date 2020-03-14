Retired BSF man found dead in Tirupati

CHITTOOR

14 March 2020 20:47 IST

A retired head constable with the Border Security Force (BSF) was found dead on Saturday at a burial ground near Leela Mahal junction in Tirupati.

According to information, the body of D. Sidda Ramu was found in a pool of blood, with a gun lying close to his head, at a resting place meant for public attending funeral ceremonies. It is suspected that the man had shot himself in the head, resulting in his instantaneous death.

The Tirupati East police rushed to the spot, and shifted the body to the government area hospital for autopsy.

The police said that Sidda Ramu had retired from the BSF four months ago. He hailed from Garnimitta village of KV Palle mandal near Piler. His family is currently residing in Sundarayya Nagar locality, close to the burial ground.

He is survived by spouse and two sons. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on. Those in distress may seek help by dialling 100.