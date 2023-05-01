ADVERTISEMENT

Retired air force officer donates blood for 175th time in Vizianagaram

May 01, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu appreciating blood donor B. Ramakrishna Rao in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

: A retired air force officer, B. Ramakrishna Rao, donated blood for the 175th time in Vizianagaram on Monday.

It is claimed that he has broken an old record set by a Pakistani person, Hussian Khan. Mr. Ramakrishna Rao reportedly donated blood for the first time at a camp organised by the Indian Air Force in the year 1983 and has since been continuing to do so besides encouraging others also to come forward to donate blood for needy patients.

He has displayed all the certificates he had received after the donation of blood at various cities across India.

In spite of rain, many public representatives, including YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, visited the blood donation camp and appreciated Mr. Ramakrishna Rao for his initiative. Matrubhoomi Seva Sangham president I. Gopala Rao, Vizianagaram Rural Medical Practitioners’ Association president G. Chiranjeevi, and YSRCP zonal youth wing in-charge Avanapu Vikram were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US