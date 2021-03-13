Rethink decision on disinvestment in VSP, says Narayana Murthy

VIZIANAGARAM

13 March 2021 23:15 IST

‘Privatisation of PSUs will prove to be a bane of SC/STs’

Noted actor, director and producer R. Narayana Murthy has urged the Union government to protect the interests of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and farmers as the new agriculture Acts and privatisation policies have turned out to be bane of their lives.

“Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), banks and other public sector undertakings will deprive the SCs and STs of the benefit of reservation,” Mr. Narayana Murthy, who was here on Saturday to participate in a few programmes, told The Hindu.

Referring to the decision to privatise VSP, he said, “Its establishment was the result of the supreme sacrifice of 32 persons and resignation of 67 MLAs.”

“Along with many high school students, I too had participated in the agitation during 1966-67 seeking establishment of VSP,” he recalled. The Union government should rethink and respect the sentiments of the people, he added.

“The M.N. Dastur and Company had recommended allocation of captive mines to the VSP, the absence of which is the reason for the plant incurring losses,” the actor observed.

‘Repeal farm Acts’

Mr. Narayanamurthy, who is working on the film titled ‘Rytanna’ that focusses on farmers’ issues, urged the Union government to repeal the new Farm Acts.

“The government should implement the M.S. Swaminathan Commission recommendations to protect the interests of the farmers,” he observed.