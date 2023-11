November 19, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - GUNTUR

A retired Medical and Health Department employee, Pathi Rama Rao, 73, was killed by unidentified miscreants when he was alone at his home at Kotha Ambapuram village in Gurazala mandal of Palnadu district on Saturday.

According to Gurazala SI T. Ashok, the victim is survived by three children, two of whom live abroad, and one is in Hyderabad.

The case is under investigation.

