Retaining wall to come up along the Krishna

Over 2,500 encroachments to be razed for its construction

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha said that the State government is keen on the construction of a retaining wall along the Krishna to avoid inundation of several areas in Krishnalanka and Ramalingeswara Nagar due to floods.

In a review meeting here on Tuesday, Ms. Madhavi Latha said that 8,204 are families residing in low-lying areas of Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar and Chalasani Nagar and 4,670 families reside close to the river.

She said 2,257 houses were affected by the floods and to build a permanent retaining wall, over 2,542 encroachments will have to be removed. She said 2,221 families will be relocated and provided housing through government housing schemes.

She asked officials to ensure all families in the structures falling within the retaining wall limit vacate the premises and be given alternative shelters.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyan Chandra and officials from VMC, revenue and irrigation departments took part in the meeting. The government has already sanctioned the project worth over ₹100 crore similar to the one in Ramalingeswara Nagar and Yanamalakuduru.