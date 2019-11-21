Retain Waltair rail division, Vijaya Sai urges Centre

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has appealed to the Centre to retain the Waltair Division with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam and drop the proposal to merge it with the Vijayawada Division.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said the Waltair Division was the fifth highest revenue-earning division of the Railways. “It earns more than the North Western and the North East Frontier Railway zones,” he said. The proposal to merge Waltair Division with Vijayawada Division was a step in the wrong direction as it would create unnecessary problems. It could lead to problems on the operational and disaster management fronts such as delay in response to accidents and lowering of vigil on safety and maintenance.

“Visakhapatanam has a full-fledged set-up with container terminals, loco shed, wagon workshop and 2,300 staff quarters, among others,” he said. Continuing the Waltair Division would not have any additional burden on the Railways, but shifting of divisional headquarters would lead to unnecessary expenditure, he added.

“There is no precedence of dismantling an existing division when a new railway zone is created. In this case, dismantling the 125-year-old division will be a blunder logistically and sentimentally,” he said.