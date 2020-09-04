‘Retain Kallur, Orvakalmandals in Kurnool dist.’

Members of Kallur Parirakshana Samithi taking out a rally in Kurnool district on Thursday.

KURNOOL

04 September 2020 10:09 IST

Samithi submits memorandum to Tahsildar against the merger plan

The Kallur and Orvakal mandals should be retained in the Kurnool district even after the proposed reorganisation of the districts, demanded the members of Kallur Parirakshana Samithi here on Thursday.

The Samithi members held a meeting at Chennakeshava temple in Orvakal and took out a rally up to the Tahsildar’s office. They also submitted a memorandum seeking retention the two mandals in Kurnool district and not merge them with the second entity as these mandals are part of Nandyal Parliamentary Constituency.

Samithi president Chandrasekhappa, who participated in a dharna at the RTC bus stand, said that people of Kallur and Orvakal were attached to Kurnool city and for the future of the people in two mandals, it was essential to keep these mandals under the purview of Kurnool district administration.

“If the two mandals are made part of a new district, agitation will be intensified,” he added.