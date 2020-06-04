Retain capital in Amaravati: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has asked the government to continue the administrative capital in Amaravati.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said it was inhuman on the part of the Chief Minister not to pay heed to the agitation being staged by the farmers in Amaravati for the last 170 days against the proposal to shift the executive / administrative capital to Visakhapatnam.

He stated that the farmers’ demands were genuine as they had given their valuable lands under the pooling scheme. But the Chief Minister was least bothered about their plight, he alleged. People too were demanding that the capital be retained in Amaravati, he added.

Even during lockdown, the farmers, especially women, were staging demonstrations in a peaceful and disciplined manner, he pointed out, and asked the Chief Minister to put an end to all the controversies and focus on matters related to governance.