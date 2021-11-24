Retain Amaravati as sole capital, BJP tells govt.

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2021 00:37 IST

The YSRCP took a stand in favour of it prior to 2019 elections, says Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju has asked the YSRCP government to retain Amaravati as the sole capital of the State, pointing out that the ruling party had accepted it and took a stand in favour of it before the 2019 elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no commitment to resolving the capital issue. The decision to withdraw the Act pertaining to three capitals was taken to avoid the legal hurdles. In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said he had built his house in the capital region and that he would build capital in the same place. The YSRCP leaders must stop using the Assembly to peddle lies,” Mr. Veerraju told the media on Tuesday.

He said that the government had no funds to pay salary to the employees. “In such scenario, how can they speak about decentralised development? The BJP has set up the key institutions in various parts of the States where it is in power,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRCP government was misleading farmers and the people in the name of decentralisation where as it could not repair roads which would require ₹2,000 crore, said Mr. Veerraju.

Flood situation

Referring to the flood situation, the BJP leader alleged that the government had failed in providing relief to the flood victims in Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur districts.

“Kadapa is enduring flood situation because the government is favouring sand mafia. Officials did not lift the dam gates to benefit the sand mafia and the engineers told people over the phone that they knew what to do about the water level in the Pincha and Annamayya dams,” he said.

Only temporary repairs were done to the dams that were damaged last year, he alleged.

“The State government must form a team to assess the damage caused by the rains and floods. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should visit his home district first, instead of doing aerial surveys. Why was an ex gratia of only ₹5 lakh announced to the flood victims each, while ₹1 crore was announced for the victims of industrial accident at the LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam?” he asked.

Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP State unit would send reports on the floods to the Centre and the party high-command so that quick relief was provided to the victims.