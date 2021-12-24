Retail fish outlets will be set up in State, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspecting the aqua hub at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Friday.

KADAPA

24 December 2021 23:51 IST

He opens aqua hub developed with ₹2.60 crore in Pulivendula

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the government is coming up with retail fish outlets across the State out of care for public health and to boost their immune system.

Speaking after inaugurating an aqua hub developed with ₹2.60 crore at Pulivendula, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called it the first step towards ensuring self-sustenance and development of the fishermen community.

The hub, which is touted to bring certified aqua products within the reach of the consumers at an affordable price, will cater to three municipalities and 18 mandals around Pulivendula.

The Chief Minister said mini retail outlets, ‘Fish Andhra’, would be set up across the State for promoting consumption of the protein-rich aqua products.

The aqua hub representatives explained him the functioning of the machinery used for processing fish and prawns.

Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy were present.

Pattas distributed

The Chief Minister also distributed house pattas to 8,042 beneficiaries in the Pulivendula mega township, where infrastructure such as roads, drainage and drinking water supply was developed at a cost of ₹147.70 crore.

The colony would also have seven ward secretariats, two government high schools, seven primary schools, playground, police station, post office and two parks.

The Chief Minister said development works would be taken up at the Pulivendula market yard, which includes storage space for citrus farmers, at a cost of ₹10.5 crore.

Revenue Minister D. Krishna Das announced that 31 lakh pattas had been distributed across the State, while Housing Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju said the State topped in the country in terms of sanction of housing units.

Collector V. Vijayarama Raju announced to launch the construction work immediately in the 323-acre layout.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan received a guard of honour from the police personnel while inaugurating the Pulivendula model police station developed with ₹3.64 crore, besides a policemen’s dormitory and a modern building for Peddamudiyam rural police station.